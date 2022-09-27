SES Issues Emergency Flood Warning Following Echunga Dam Wall Failing

South Australia’s Emergency Service has issued an Emergency Warning for Echunga in the Adelaide Hills, as the wall on a large farm dam collapses.

The SES has advised there is a threat to people's safety and residents have been warned to prepare for flooding and follow their emergency plan.

If the path is clear, the SES has urged people to relocate to a residence outside of the warning area, or to the Echunga Football Club.

The failing dam, located about 34 kilometres south-east of Adelaide and 500 metres from the township is situated on private farming lands between Marianna St and Church Hill Rd.

SES SA state duty officer David O’Shannessy confirmed the situation had deteriorated since Tuesday afternoon.

“It is not inevitable that the dam will fail,” he told The Advertiser.

“The dam is estimated to be 10 megalitres … this is likely caused by recent rain. We are currently working through the process to determine how many people will be affected.”

SAPOL has advised about 20 homes have been identified as being at "high risk."

Meanwhile the Department for Infrastructure and Transport has advised all roads into Echunga are currently closed including Aldgate-Strathalbyn Rd, Echunga Rd, Battunga Rd, Strathalbyn Rd and Church Hill Rd.

Considered a "localised event" authorities are confident that if the measure put in place failed the water would likely "fall into the catchments and dissipate quickly."

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.