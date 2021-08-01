Serious Crash At Shea-Oak Log

A young driver was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide after a serious crash on the Sturt highway at Shea-Oak Log Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to reports a car had crashed into a tree about 7:20pm.

Young driver injured in a crash at Shea-Oak Log

The 17-year-old female driver from Cockatoo Valley, sustained serious injuries, but are not considered to be life threatening.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr