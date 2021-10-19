Sentencing Of Cairns Mother Charged With Her Son's Manslaughter Delayed

The sentencing of a Cairns Mother charged with the alleged manslaughter of toddler Makavelii Leoni has been delayed.

During court proceedings this week, 23-year-old Lina Marie Daley was brought to tears as video footage of her son Makavelii Leoni playing with his grandmother, played before the court.

Ms Daley has been charged with the manslaughter of her 13-month-old son after he died from cardiac arrest caused by a meth overdose back on September 24, 2018.

The 23-year-old addict will next week find out how long she will spend behind bars after Justice Jim Henry delayed sentencing at the Cairns Supreme Court earlier this week.

During the initial sentencing hearing on Monday, Daley plead guilty and was arraigned on 20 charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, enter premises and commit indictable offence, common assault, failure to appear and stealing.

Ms Daley also pleaded guilty to trafficking Methylamphetamine and cannabis and manslaughter.

According to Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane, Ms Daley was a known drug addict whose drug use escalated after her relationship with her former partner and the father of Makavelii, ended.

She is then believed to have moved in with her new partner, Michael Yeatman where prosecutors say she made no efforts to protect either of her two children from passive methamphetamine smoke.

Following Makavelii’s death, both methamphetamines and Panadol were found in his vomit and 43 other injuries were also discovered.

“The methamphetamine was said to be in fatal range if consumed by an adult,” Mr Crane said.

The video played in court was used to prove that Daley was using methamphetamines in a room where her child could walk and potentially chew things.

Ms Daley’s sentencing will commence on October 28 at 11AM.

