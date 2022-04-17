Senator Anne Ruston Announced As New Health Minister If Coalition Is Re-Elected

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that South Australian senator Anne Ruston will be taking over as Health Minister if the Coalition is re-elected.

Senator Ruston will be taking over for Health Minister Greg Hunt who announced he will be retiring after the 2022 election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Senator Ruston’s experience will help to navigate Australia “out of the pandemic”.

"Anne’s experience as a senior minister managing a complex portfolio touching millions of lives makes her the right pick to help guide Australia’s health system out of the pandemic," he said.

"I know she’ll bring that ability to understand complex issues, and her compassion to the health portfolio."

Senator Ruston said she hopes to shine a light on a number of health issues if the Coalition is re-elected.

"I look forward to the opportunity to deliver our government's commitment to a healthier Australia and will continue to prioritise medicines, mental health and medical research."

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said if the Coalition is to be re-elected, Senator Ruston intends to make large-scale cuts to Medicare.

"Anne Ruston has made it very clear that she wants to take the universal out of universal health care," he said.

"She has made it very clear that, if we have an election of the Morrison government, we will see more cuts to Medicare."

Mr Albanese’s claims follow comments made by Senator Ruston back in 2015 where she claimed that Medicare’s current spend is “not sustainable”.

"Medicare in its current form is not sustainable into the future without some change being made,” she said.

The 2022 election is set to take place on May 21.

