Craig Wright, self-proclaimed bitcoin creator – will see his lawsuit against the cryptocurrency’s network developers to attempt in recovering billions of dials continue to trial.

The Australian computer scientise is suing 15 developers to try and retrieve about 110,000 bitcoins after he alleged his computer was hacked resulting in the loss of his encrypted keys to access the money.

The trial will examine whether developers owe duties to the owners of digital currency – with a lawyer of the developers warning it could post a fundamental challenge to decentralised finance if Mr Wright won.

Mr Wright’s company, Tulip Trading, is pursuing legal action against developers of three networks, claiming they are obligated to write software patches to help tue Seychelles-based company recover the bitcoin.

Judge Colin Birss said Tulip Trading had a genuine argument that cryptocurrency is “entrusted” to network developers, which could then have a responsibility to “introduce code so that an owner’s bitcoin can be transferred to safety”.

The case was thrown out of court last year but the court of appealed has determined the developers do owe duties to its owners.

