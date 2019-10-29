Selena Gomez Has Teamed Up With Kim Kardashian

Selena Gomez is the name on everyone's lips right now and it seems as though Team Kim K have noticed that too. After releasing two songs recently, Look At Her Now and Lose You To Love Me (the latter about her breakup with Justin Bieber), if you could work with one person in the world, it would be Sel.

Kim has reached out to Selena and provided her with (what we can only imagine) a whole wardrobe of her new shapewear, 'Skims'.

Selena seems to be a fan, taking to her Insta stories to post a pic of herself wearing the goods and tagging Kim's company.

So, are we set to see a guest spot from Sel in the next campaign for Skims? We can only hope!

