Selena Gomez Drops ANOTHER Song And Video!

It's been an epic week for Selena Gomez and she's just tipped it over the edge buy releasing ANOTHER song and a video to go along with it!

The singer Tweeted that she was dropping the song 'Look At Her Now' as a gift to her 'ride or dies'.

This video is a stark contrast to her first song she released this week 'Lose You To Love Me' and again, all shot on an iPhone!

This song is a perfect way to round out her commentary on her love life. With 'Lose You To Love Me' all about her breakup with Justin Bieber, 'Look At Her Now' celebrates who Selena is now she's moved on.

We're obsessed!

