Selena Gomez Confirms She's Teaming Up With K-Pop Stars Blackpink

K-Pop band Blackpink are taking over the world with their latest track 'How You Like That' AND their collab with Lady Gaga, 'Sour Candy' but now they're set to team up with another massive pop name.

Selena Gomez!

After the band teased they had another great collab coming up, Selena made the announcement today.

The song will be out on August 28 and you can pre-save it here.

In the meantime, brush up on your choreography to 'How You Like That' below...

12 August 2020

