See The Stunningly Pregnant Little Mix Girls In New Video With Anne Marie

Two of the three Little Mix bandmembers recently announce they are both expecting their first children and while we hope they have been putting their feet up, it didn't stop them from starring in a new video with Anne-Marie.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie appear in the 'Bridesmaid's' themed video for their new collab with Anne-Marie called 'Uh Oh (Kiss My)' and partake in the shenanigans until it's time to hit the club of course.

If the hit sounds familiar, it samples the iconic song 'Never Leave You' by Lumidee.

You can get your hands on the song here.

Anne-Marie's new album 'Therapy' is out now.

