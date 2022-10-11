See The Moment Someone Hands P!nk A Can Of VB At A Concert

P!nk has made it no secret she's fond of us Aussies... and the feeling is mutual. The singer has previously said she loved her time down under, the people, the sights... but there is one thing she loves most of all.

A can of VB beer!

The superstar was performing at a concert recently when one of her fans appeared at the front of the stage and handed her a can of VB and her reaction is priceless!

Check out the video here.

P!nk has also been posting some cryptic posts to social media lately with what seem to be lyrics to a new song. What do you think?

We're here for it, whatever it is!

