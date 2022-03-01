See The Full List Of SAG Award Winners Here!

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) are wrapped up foranother year, where thirteen awards were presented for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television.

The awards focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast In A Motion Picture

Belfast

WINNER: Coda

Don't Look Up

House Of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Jennifer Hudson, Respect Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Catriona Balfe, Belfast

Catriona Balfe, Belfast Ruth Negga, Passing

Ruth Negga, Passing Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Jared Leto, House of Gucci Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders In The Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lesso

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Black Widow Dune

Dune The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections WINNER: No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Loki

Loki Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown WINNER: Squid Game

