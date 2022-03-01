See The Full List Of SAG Award Winners Here!
Squid Game wins big
The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) are wrapped up foranother year, where thirteen awards were presented for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television.
The awards focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast In A Motion Picture
- Belfast
- WINNER: Coda
- Don't Look Up
- House Of Gucci
- King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Catriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ruth Negga, Passing
- Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- WINNER: Succession
- Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders In The Building
- WINNER: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lesso
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
- WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Black Widow
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- WINNER: No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Mare of Easttown
- WINNER: Squid Game
