See The First Pics From Britney Spears' Wedding

Britney Spears has officially tied the know with her beau Sam Asghari and while there were some dramas ahead of the day with her ex crashing the wedding, it turned out to be a beautiful ceremony.

Britney wore a custom-made gown designed by Donatella Versace with a choker and sheer white gloves. The singer walked herself down the aisle to Elvis Presely's 'Can't Help Falling In Love' and even recreated her famous smooch with Madonna at the after-party!

Celeb guests included Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and more. Britney's sons didn't attend her wedding but sent her their best wishes for the day.

Brit and her guests even gave us a little rendition of Madonna's song 'Vogue'!

We're so happy Britney has her happy ever after and we can't wait to see where her life goes from here!

