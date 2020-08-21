See Selena Gomez Facetime Old Mate Taylor Swift During Her New Cooking Show

We love the friendship that is growing stronger between two of our favourite kweens Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

So much so, that Selena Facetimed Taylor during her new cooking show on HBO Max called Selena + Chef.

Sel just finished making some Korean BBQ Texas breakfast tacos and adorably called Taylor to show her.

This is so cute!

