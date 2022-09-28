See P!nk Rock Out With Queen At The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

In an incredible tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, many musical legends took to the stage in LA to honor the rocker recently.

One of those was our girl P!nk who performed with Queen AND the Foo Fighters in a rendition of the classic 'Somebody To Love'.

She wasn't the only star to belt out a song on the night, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and more also wowed the crowd.

Hawkins drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 up until his death in March of this year, aged 50.

