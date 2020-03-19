See Mel C Take A Stroll Through A Sporty Spice Museum In New Video

Mel C is back in a big way with her new tune 'Who I Am'... the accompanying video for the song takes us on a stroll down memory lane... literally!

While the song is upbeat and will have you dancing along to it, listening to the lyrics you can hear Melanie address where she is emotionally in her life and the journey she's been on to accept who she is.

That means we get to see some of her former incarnations as Sporty Spice wanders around ponding those moments in her life, ultimately giving them a warm smile.

