See Katy Perry And Her Baby Bump Rock The Stage!

Australia has fallen in love with star Katy Perry all over again. Not only is she set to perform a thank you concert for the volunteers and those impacted by the Australian bushfires, Katy and her baby bump performed at the ICC over the weekend... in heels!

Katy took to the ground in a retro inspired outfit and had her pink cricket bats in tow!

Katy will appear in Bright, Victoria this Wednesday at her thank you concert and we cannot wait to see what she has in store!

This all comes off the back of the singer releasing her new song 'Never Worn White' - it wasn't just a new song however, Katy also revealed she's expecting her first child!

You can grab your copy of 'Never Worn White' here.

