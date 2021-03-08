See Dean Lewis Run Wild In The Vegas Casino He Hired For A Day For His Video

Mr Dean Lewis has returned to the music scene with another heart-wrenching hit called 'Falling Up' and the video is like nothing we've ever seen him do.

Dean managed to hire an entire casino that was empty due to COVID in Vegas so he could shoot the video and the result is eery!

In writing the song Lewis keyed into lifelong feelings of frustration and anxiety. “I always thought I would be happy when I finished school or when I passed an exam, or I got a job or a promotion or if I went travelling and then I was like – ‘ooh, now I have a record deal, what if I have a big song? Then, I had a big song, and I was on the road for three years and when I stopped, I realised it had all passed me by and I was actually less present and more anxious and stressed than ever. I looked back on my life and at all of these points along the way and I realised that I’ve never felt any better, it’s always been onto the next thing, always moving.”

The lyrics paint a picture of a man in despair: “I’m alone in the spotlight / And the walls are caving in / And I thought I’d be happy / But I’m barely breathing.”



“Those lyrics are about being online and focusing on that one negative comment in a sea of good,” Lewis explains. “You feel the negativity and it affects your life and I took it on, and I found myself feeling more and more anxious and isolated. I really struggle with that.”

You can get your hands on 'Falling Up' here.