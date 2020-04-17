See Ariana Grande Belt Out 'Wont Say I'm In Love' From Disney's Hercules

This is what our souls needed today. Ariana Grande and some Disney goodness. The singer took part in ABC's Disney Family Singalong today and didn't just sing lead vocals, in fact, she sang EVERY part!

Ari chose to sing 'Won't Say I'm In Love' from the animated classic, Hercules.

She isn't the only star to take part in the event, Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken performed 'Gaston', Josh Groban sang 'You've Got A Friend In Me' and MORE!

