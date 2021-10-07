See Amy Shark Surprise A Townsville Music Teacher With An ARIA Nomination

Students at Pimlico State High School were floored to see Aussie music star Amy Shark in their classroom, so imagine how their teacher felt?!

Recently the Gold Coaster stopped in to surprise local music teacher Ashley Baxter with the news that he had been nominated for the Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award.

In the video below students praise the great work ethic and endless efforts that Mr Baxter puts into classes and iconic Townsville event, Pimlico Presents.

The 35th ARIAs are happening on November 24th and will be live streamed on YouTube.