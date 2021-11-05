See Adele Get Slapped In The Face With Paper In New Bloopers Reel

We have had Adele's new song 'Go Easy On Me' on repeat since it dropped and while we eagerly await her album to drop later this month, she's bringing us the lols.

In a new clip from the filming of her music video, we see Adele getting slapped in the face with paper, struggling with her jacket and a tape player just to name a few.

We love this!

Stay tuned for Adele's concert special airing in Australia later this month!

