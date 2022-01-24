'Secrets Of Playboy' Documentary: Here's What We Know

Ever wondered about what was really going on at the Playboy Mansion? Secrets of Playboy is the new documentary you'll want to watch.

The doco will include archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world, who will help unravel the glamorous mythology created by the Playboy brand over several decades.

Check out one of the first looks here:

The documentary will include interviews from Hugh Hefner's past girlfriends, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor and former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier and Tylyn John.

We also see Hefner's executive assistant Lisa Loving Barrett discuss drug use during their time at the Playboy Mansion. "We would have prescriptions in some of our names," she said.

The series will be run across ten hours and is set to premiere in Australia on April 24 on Foxtel's Fox Docos.

Here's A List Of Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!