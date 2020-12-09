Secret Wine Bags Are Now A Thing So Here's One For Every Occasion!

This could quite literally be the Christmas miracle we have all been waiting for!

Secret portable wine handbags are now a thing and you can bet they are perfect for supplying that much-needed beveragino for any occasion on the go!

They feature an insulated wine cooler compartment with a hidden pouring tap and a removable, reusable pouch so you can fill it up with any beverage of choice, plus they now come in all shapes, sizes and colours perfect for any vibe.

Aldi Special Buy

The tote bag will be sold as part of the 'Special Buys' catalogue for just $25 AUD, available exclusively on December 19 from Aldi. We suggest that you get in quick, there will be limited stock available and we have a feeling it won't last long!

PortoVino Leather Tote

This handbag is more for the 'classy' smart-casual vibe, so it doesn't matter if you're out on a picnic or heading out to a movie! You can grab one of these in either a beige or burgundy colour of leather for $69 AUD.

Mini Portable Wine Bag

These designs are just $25 AUD a pop, but they are a little smaller and easier to carry than the classic tote bag design BUT they do come in a more extensive range of colours perfect for a little vino on the go!

PortoVino Beach Tote

And last and certainly not least, for $79 AUD, this bad boy could be yours! It comes in a few different nordic colours and actually holds not one but two bottles of wine!

Now, all we need is our own bag and we will be set for the rest of the summer!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.