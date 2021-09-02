Second Infected Truckie Plunges QLD Into High Alert As Treasurer Slams Premier

A second COVID positive truck driver has shunted Queensland into high alert.

The concern is separate to the COVID-positive truck driver from New South Wales who sparked a health alert on Wednesday after it was revealed that he had crossed the NSW border into Queensland.

This time around contact tracers on Thursday have been scrambling to assess the movements of the second truckie, a 26-year-old Gold Coast resident, after he was potentially infectious in the community from August 28 to September 1.

The Queensland Briefing

On Thursday morning Queensland Health issued a new contact tracing locations for Bundamba.

It comes after an alert was issued on Wednesday for several sites in Brisbane’s south, Ipswich and Goondiwindi after the NSW truck driver had tested positive.

Meantime, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has taken Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to town on 7's Sunrise suggesting she is playing political games.

Mr. Frydenberg said the Premier's catechising of the 'national reopening plan' suggesting greater research into how COVID-19 affects children is merely a "desperate denial of the reality and is not based on the medical advice".

"The medical advice is that the illness in kids is much less severe than what we see in adults. The medical advice is what the [national reopening] plan was based on", the Treasurer urged.

"The people of Queensland are recognising they have to live with COVID. It’s a reality that is now being accepted in Victoria with yesterday’s announcement that they can’t eliminate it. No country has eliminated it".

Queensland recorded two cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with one acquired overseas detected in hotel quarantine.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr