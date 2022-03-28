Second Black Box Recovered 40M From Flight MU5735 Crash Site

Firefighters have recovered a second black box from the fallen China Eastern Boeing 737-800 flight.

The black box was discovered on the mountain about 40 metres away from the main crash site and approximately 1.5 metres under the dirt.

On impact, the plane created a 20m deep hole on the slope of the mountain which caused the plane to break apart, scattering debris across the side of the mountain.

Investigators hope that the discovery of the second black box will help to shed light on why the plane nosedived 8,800 metres only one hour into the flight.

The search for the black box has been met with a number of obstacles with wet weather and mud hindering search efforts.

Firefighters and investigators brought the search to a halt on Sunday afternoon for a three-minute moment of silence to honour the 132 passengers killed in the crash.

Flight MU5735 plummeted from the sky during a trip from Kunming to Guangzhou in China on Monday killing all 132 people onboard.

Air traffic control attempted to contact the pilots of the Boeing 737-800 when they noticed a steep drop in altitude but were unable to get in contact.

On Wednesday, search teams managed to locate the voice recorder which investigators hoped would give some insight into the crash.

Both black boxes have been sent away to a lab in Beijing for further analysis.

