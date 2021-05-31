Second Aged Care Worker Tests Positive to COVID-19

Another Melbourne aged care worker has tested positive to COVID-19, with four aged care facilities now in full lockdown.

BlueCross Western Gardens Sunshine aged care home joins Arcare Maidstone and two Royal Freemasons facilities in Footscray and St Kilda Road in isolation.

The woman was tested after she completed a shift at Arcare in Maidstone, testing negative on Friday.

However, after being tested again on Saturday her results were positive.

A 99-year old resident has also tested positive as part of this cluster. She was reported to have received her vaccination and is currently asymptomatic.

All consenting residents in the Maidstone facility had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and were scheduled to receive their second shot tomorrow.

Melbourne Aged Care COVID-19 updates:

53 of the 76 residents had consented to receive the vaccine.

The federal health department reiterated their position that all aged care workers should limit their work to a single facility during the high risk period from May 27 to June 10.

