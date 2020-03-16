Seb Claims To Have Distanced Himself From "Toxic" People Since MAFS Filming Ended

Over the weekend our Married At First Sight hubbies were spotted on a boys night out in Melbourne by fans, with one iconic character missing from the mix...

#Where'sSeb?

Seb admitted that he hasn't been in communication with other contestants since filming ended, instead claiming he's distanced himself from "toxic" participants...

Seb also revealed that he had an extensive 1.5 hour chat with Aleks and Ivan during the dinner party, adding that he was upset by the couple's decision to pull a no-show at the commitment ceremony.

^ Me when a friend sits me down for a 1.5 hour chat

Hear what Seb talked about with Aleks and Ivan, including where he thinks they progressed to in their "intimacy"...

