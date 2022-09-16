"Seasons Change": Hugh Van Cuylenburg On Embracing Life's Changes

Hugh Van Cuylenburg is a bestselling author and co-host of a popular podcast, but just like millions of others, he is also a parent who understands that this current season of his life brings its own set of highs and lows.

In this conversation Van Cuylenburg joins Jamila Rizvi on The Weekend Briefing to discuss embracing the current season of your life, the power of resilience and the importance of everyone, but men in particular, sharing their emotions and allowing each other to be vulnerable.

Listen to today's episode of The Weekend Briefing here:

"I'm trying to just really understand that this is just a season of my life that will pass, and there'll be a time because there are things that come with this season," he said.

"Like this morning, when I left to go to work, my daughter El, she ran to the door and she was like screaming and goes "I love you, daddy. I love you and love you.

"I'm sure in five, six years time, I'll be leaving the house going, "oh, I missed that time when she would run to the door and say, she loves me."

