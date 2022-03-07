Season Four Of LEGO Masters Australia Is On The Way!

LEGO Masters Australia has truly captured the nation, and there's no wonder why! Now, we have a first look at what we can expect in season 4, which will be coming soon to Channel 9.

In a Raiders of the Lost Ark-style trailer, host Hamish Blake reveals we'll see all new challenges this season.

This year, we'll see Australia's greatest LEGO builders do whatever it takes to get their hands on the most prized trophy of them all.

Australia's most-loved competition is going to spectacular, breath-taking new heights! You won't want to miss it.

LEGO Masters Australia season 4 will be coming soon to Channel 9.

The Decider: Who Will Amber Choose?

Don't forget to check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here!