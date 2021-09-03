Search Continues For Missing Crew Member Who Went Overboard Off Fishing Vessel

A search continues Friday morning for a missing crew member who went overboard off a fishing vessel in the waters east of Flinders Island around 8 pm last night.

The air-and-sea rescue search efforts by Tasmania Police and the Australian Marine Safety Authority has now resumed after it was disrupted at 3 am due to strong winds, cool water temperatures and two-metre swells.

The fishing vessel is sheltering from the weather south of Babel Island, about 32 kilometres west from where the incident took place.

A police update is expected soon.

