Search Continues For Missing Crew Member Who Went Overboard Off Fishing Vessel

Search hampered by weather conditions

Flinders Island. Source: Google Maps

A search continues Friday morning for a missing crew member who went overboard off a fishing vessel in the waters east of Flinders Island around 8 pm last night.  

The air-and-sea rescue search efforts by Tasmania Police and the Australian Marine Safety Authority has now resumed after it was disrupted at 3 am due to strong winds, cool water temperatures and two-metre swells. 

The fishing vessel is sheltering from the weather south of Babel Island, about 32 kilometres west from where the incident took place. 

A police update is expected soon. 

Hit News Team

20 hours ago

