Sea World Pilot Among Three Dead In Light Plane Crash

A former Sea World helicopter pilot is one of three people who perished in a light plane crash just west of Brisbane on Monday.

The plane went down in a remote area only 60 minutes from Brisbane at around 10AM yesterday morning.

The experienced pilot is believed to have run into bad weather before the plane dropped approximately 2,000 feet from the sky.

Paramedics struggled to get to the scene of the crash due to the rough terrain surrounding the crash site.

All three people onboard died during the crash including 49-year-old millionaire Tom Strachan, his 20-year-old son Noah and pilot Gary Liehm.

Mr Strachan was a well-known leader within the agriculture industry while pilot Gary Liehm was an experienced pilot who had previously flown for Sea World and the Queensland emergency authorities.

The plane took off from Mr Strachan’s Roma home at around 7:20AM on Monday morning before making a stop in Dalby at around 9AM and taking off once more around 15 minutes later.

Mr Liehm is then believed to have lost contact with air traffic control before coming down near Lowood at around 10AM.

An official investigation into the crash has been launched by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

