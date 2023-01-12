Sea World Helicopter Crash Pilot To Be Farewelled Today

The pilot and victims who lost their lives last week when two helicopters collided will be farewelled today.

Its expected hundreds will attend the service for Sea World Helicopters Chief Pilot Ashley Jenkinson at Southport Church of Christ from 2pm this afternoon.

The 40-year-old father of four died when two helicopters collided mid-air at Southport Broadwater last Monday.

Acting Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates said a vigil will be held this weekend as the community continues to feel the affects of the crash.

“Council as well as State Government and Salvation Army will be on site and continue to provide support for those who may need some help,” she said.

British couple Ron and Diane Hughes and Sydney woman Vanessa Tadros were also killed in the incident.

The Gold Coast’s sad day will also include the funeral service for mother and daughter Susan and Steffanie Zimmer.

The two died in the car they were traveling in when it was hit by another car allegedly evading police in Bonogin.

It’s unknown when Susan’s partner, Chris Fawcett, who also died in the collision, will be laid to rest.

