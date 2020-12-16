Sculpture By The Sea: BACK In 2021!

Yes #Perth. Sculpture by the Sea is back again in 2021, hitting Cott Beach from the 5th to the 22nd of March.

We've had 17 years of the epic beach exhibition, which is one of Perth's largest free public events, and attracts around 220,000 people to see what's on offer.

Seventy artists from 13 countries are set to showcase their work across the 18-day exhibition, with a COVID Event Plan in place, including sculptors from Japan, the USA, New Zealand, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Malaysia and France.

Thirty-five sculptors from Western Australia will showcase our wealth of artistic talent, accompanied by interstate artists from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT.

It begins, March 5, 2021. More details here.

