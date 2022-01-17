Scream Has Surpassed Spider-Man No Way Home At The Box Office!

Move over Spider-Man: No Way Home! Scream has arrived and is smashing the box office.

Over the four-day weekend in the US, the slasher grossed $34 million, which is welcome news after the 2011 Scream 4 failed to impress.

The 2022 Scream brought back original actors, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

However, Spider-Man still reigns supreme, and has already surpassed Titanic on the U.S. Box Office’s Top 10, sitting at #6 on the ‘Domestic’ charts and #8 overall.

