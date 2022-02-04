'Scream 6' Confirmed By Paramount Pictures

Less than a month after hitting cinemas, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures have announced Scream (2022) is getting the sequel treatment!

The well-received 'requel', created by the team behind Ready or Not and V/H/S, managed to end Spider-Man: No Way Home’s run at the top of the box office, appeasing both horror fans and producers alike.

Little is known about what’s next for the franchise, but we’d expect them to either lean into the remaining OG characters or move on from them entirely.

While we were foaming at the mouth when Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox reprised their roles for the latest flick, it’s worth pointing out the surviving characters have faced NINE killers by the end of Scream 5.

We’re sad to say it, but it might be time to move on.

(Still give us Scream 6 though, please and thanks xx)

