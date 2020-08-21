Scream 5 Is Set To Bring Back OG Cast & This Big Star Is Rumoured To Have Scored A Role!

If you were a fan of the Scream move franchise growing up, then get ready, because we're set to get the fifth instalment! Need a flashback? Here's the plot:

A year after Sidney's mom is murdered, more murders start to occur. She begins to suspect if these murders are related and tries to find the killer as everyone seems to be a suspect.

It's been said that Scream 5 will be released in 2021 to mark 25 years since the first film premiered.

But that's not all! There will be some OG cast members reprising their iconic roles and there are rumours circulating that one star might be included in the new line-up.

So, who's set to join Scream 5 alongside some original cast members? Find out here:

