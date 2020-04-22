Scott Tweedie Reports On What Current Conditions Are Like Living In New York
They're trying to keep spirits high!
Scott Tweedie
New York City is just one of the many locations in the U.S struggling particularly hard with the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia’s Scott Tweedie is currently living in New York City and this morning, joined us on air to share what conditions are like in his neighbourhood.
Take a listen:
