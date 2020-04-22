Scott Tweedie Reports On What Current Conditions Are Like Living In New York

They're trying to keep spirits high!

Article heading image for Scott Tweedie Reports On What Current Conditions Are Like Living In New York

Scott Tweedie

New York City is just one of the many locations in the U.S struggling particularly hard with the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s Scott Tweedie is currently living in New York City and this morning, joined us on air to share what conditions are like in his neighbourhood. 

Take a listen:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Entertainment News Team

4 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Scott Tweedie
coronavirus
Listen Live!
Scott Tweedie
coronavirus
Scott Tweedie
coronavirus
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs