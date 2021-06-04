Scott Morrison Set To Announce 500-Bed Victorian Quarantine Facility

A Howard Springs-like quarantine facility is set to be built in Victoria, with Scott Morrison preparing to announce the $200 million build.

It's hoped the 500-bed centre will open in January 22, following calls from the Premiers of QLD and WA to get returned travellers out of high rise capital city hotels.

"Both the PM and I have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), and we're going to get cracking and deliver this facility. This is a very, very good outcome for Victorians and all of Australians," he said. Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino says they've put pen to paper.

