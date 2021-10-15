Scott Morrison Confirms Trip To Glasgow For Climate Summit

The Prime Minister has confirmed he will attend the upcoming Glasgow Climate Summit.

The United Nations COP26 international climate conference will be held in the Scotland city in November.

It comes as Morrison's uncertainty over the commitment to net zero emission by 2050, with the PM saying the federal government's position will be addressed before he leaves for the conference.

The government is yet to strike a deal on the target.

"It is an important event," Morrison said.

"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit.

"We're working through those issues with our colleagues and I look forward to those discussions over the next couple of weeks."

Prince Charles and other world leaders urged Morrison to attend in person after calls to outline position on climate change.

The Glasgow conference runs from October 30 until November 12, and is set to address a global plan to achieve a sustainable economy that works in tandem with climate change commitments.