Scott Morrison Announced New COVID Pathway Including Reducing International Arrivals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed media following a National Cabinet meeting this morning, where they outlined a pathway out of COVID-19.

They've agreed to cut the number of international arrival by 50%, as the Delta strain of the virus continues to wreak havoc in parts of the country.

"The good news I have for Australians who are subject to restrictions today is we have agreed a new deal for Australians on the pathway out of COVID-19. A pathway from a pre-vaccination period which is focused on the suppression of the virus on community transmission cases to one that sees us manage COVID-19 as an infectious disease like any other in our community", he said.

However, repatriation flights will be increased, and the country will trial a home quarantine scheme to those fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also announced that lockdowns will be used as a last resort and the long-term goal is to manage the virus like any other infectious disease.

The plan has four phases, and we are currently in the first phase.

Lt Gen John Frewan, Commonwealth head of the vaccine rollout, said that 1.7 million Australians are vaccinated now, with 30 per cent of the population having their first vaccination.

