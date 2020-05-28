Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Reportedly Called It Quits On Their Relationship

Isolation has claimed yet another celebrity relationship! Scott Disick & Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits after 3 years of dating.

This comes after Scott checked in to rehab in April, where he was dealing with past traumas.

The pair started dating in 2017, a couple of years after his split with KUWTK star, Kourtney Kardashian.

While Sofia & Kourtney have been seen getting along and going on family trips together, we can't help but wonder where Kourtney & Scott's relationship stands now.

But WHY have Scott & Sofia called it quits & what's his current relationship with Kourtney? Find out below!

Want to know the details? This is why Scott Disick & Sofia Richie have ended their relationship:

Want more celeb goss? Find it all here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.