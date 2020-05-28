Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Reportedly Called It Quits On Their Relationship
After 3 years together!
Isolation has claimed yet another celebrity relationship! Scott Disick & Sofia Richie have reportedly called it quits after 3 years of dating.
This comes after Scott checked in to rehab in April, where he was dealing with past traumas.
The pair started dating in 2017, a couple of years after his split with KUWTK star, Kourtney Kardashian.
While Sofia & Kourtney have been seen getting along and going on family trips together, we can't help but wonder where Kourtney & Scott's relationship stands now.
But WHY have Scott & Sofia called it quits & what's his current relationship with Kourtney? Find out below!
Want to know the details? This is why Scott Disick & Sofia Richie have ended their relationship:
