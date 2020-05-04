Scott Disick Has Checked Himself Into Rehab For Substance Abuse

Multiple reports have emerged today confirming reality TV star Scott Disick has sought help for his ongoing battle with substance abuse.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and father entered a treatment facility in Colorado last week.

"It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help," a source told E! News.

"Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

It’s believed Scott has remained clean since 2017, when he first began dating his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sophie Richie.

According to The Daily Mail, Disick had been struggling to cope with the loss of his parents a few years ago.

