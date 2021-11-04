Scott Cam Reveals Someone Will Come Clean About THAT Cheating Scandal

Who could it be?!

Article heading image for Scott Cam Reveals Someone Will Come Clean About THAT Cheating Scandal

Pic: Channel Nine

After what's easily been the most dramatic season to-date, The Block 2021 is coming to an end on Sunday!

Scott Cam has revealed a certain somebody will be coming clean about a certain cheating scandal.

Catch the chat with our favourite handyman before tuning in to the finale, 7 O'Block Sunday on Nine:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

 

Nick Barrett

4 November 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

