Scott Cam Blasts Contestants At The Heart Of The Block's Cheating Scandal

It’s been cited as one of the biggest cheating scandals to hit Australian TV; while the havoc on The Block is being played for entertainment value, Scott Cam has had enough.

Chatting with Nova, The Block’s leading man has voiced his frustration about the incident, where a picture of the show’s top-secret production schedule was circulated amongst at least four contestants, giving them a major edge in the competition.

“I am scrambling to save this series, that’s what I’m doing, because people at home will be going ‘this whole thing is not fair, this whole thing is a joke’. So I’m scrambling to save my show because of what they have done,” he told Fitzy and Wippa.

Cam went on to blast the contestants at the heart of the scandal, saying “Tanya and Vito had the photo, the boys had the photo, they knew all along what the schedule was. The ball was in their court, certainly not mine… that sh*ts me up the wall.”

While it's yet to be seen what action will be taken over the incident, it's expected heads are going to roll on Sunday night's basement reveal episode.

We can't wait.

