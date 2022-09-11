Scotland Pays Their Respects To Queen Elizabeth II As She Makes Her Way To Edinburgh

Thousands of mourners have lined the road to watch the Queen's coffin make a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish countryside to Edinburgh overnight.

Jacob Farr from Edinburgh Live joined The Briefing on Monday to explain what the Queen meant to the people of Scotland.

"Up north, I think, especially in Balmoral, the Queen was considered a neighbour. This was a place where she would be able to go to the shops… they were able to go to local toy shops and have a look around without people asking them for selfies or hounding them down the street. It was a home away from home."

He said people came out in droves to pay their respects.

"In Edinburgh… I've never seen scenes like I've seen today. There were thousands upon thousands of people lining the streets of the royal mile to pay their respects…(and) As I was reporting on it there were spontaneous rounds of applause. It showed just how much the Queen meant to the people of Edinburgh."

The Queen will lie in state for 24 hours - Princess Anne will then accompany her late mother from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.

The coffin will be met by a Guard of Honour from the King's Guard as it arrives at Buckingham Palac before spending three days in Westminster Hall, where the public can enter and pay their respects.

Then the funeral will be held Monday, September 20, at Westminster Abbey, and after that, she will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried with her husband, Prince Philip.

