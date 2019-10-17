Score Yourself Treasures At The Garage Sale Trail This Weekend

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and that couldn't be more true this weekend with the Garage Sale Trail event taking over our nation.

Locally in Townsville you can get involved by registering your garage sale, or check out where they're happening and see what luck you may have!

The event is designed to increase community interaction while also supporting sustainable practice in regional cities like ours.

Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney said Council was committed to supporting environmentally-friendly events like the Garage Sale Trail.

“This event is going to help find new homes for many items which would have otherwise ended up in landfill,” Cr Greaney said.

“Council is always looking for ways to divert useable items like furniture, clothing or books from the dump.”

Garage Sale Trail co-founder Andrew Valder said more than two million items would be listed for sale across the country this weekend.

To get involved with the Garage Sale Trail head to https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/

WHAT BACHELORETTE GOSS DID ANGIE'S BESTIE YVIE GIVE US? CATCH UP NOW!

