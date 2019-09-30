Score Yourself A McCafe Barista Made Coffee Tomorrow For Just $1

Let’s be real, the only thing we love more than wine is definitely COFFEE!!

Thankfully for us, tomorrow is International Coffee Day, so we get a whole day to celebrate the goodness… well, more than we do every other day.

To help us, McDonald's has our back and we can grab a fresh, hot coffee for $1 from McCafé through the mymacca’s app.

As Australia’s most popular barista-made coffee, customers can pick up their daily order for less, without sacrificing taste with the smooth and delicious McCafé blend.

The deal will be available from 12am on 1st October, so yes, TOMORROW and us Aussies can redeem their $1 coffee by checking the My Rewards on the mymacca’s app and pick up in a restaurant or through Drive-Thru.

There are a few catches though, you are allowed only one small McCafé espresso-based hot beverage, one coffee per one account and additional charges may apply for extra shots, syrups and other variations!

We think we can work with that.

WE LOVE COFFEE!!!!

