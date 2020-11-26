Scomo Reveals The Real Reason Why He’s Not Quarantining At A Hotel Like Other Aussies
It actually makes sense!
One day in Japan means 14 days in iso for our very own Prime Minister of Australia.
Scott Morrison joined The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi on-air and has finally responded to those questions of why he's quarantining at the lodge instead of spending his 14 days of isolation in a hotel like other Aussies!
The real reason will surprise you...
Plus, he also revealed the controversial Netflix series he binge-watches with his wife!
Take a listen to find out below:
