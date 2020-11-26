Scomo Reveals The Real Reason Why He’s Not Quarantining At A Hotel Like Other Aussies

One day in Japan means 14 days in iso for our very own Prime Minister of Australia.

Scott Morrison joined The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi on-air and has finally responded to those questions of why he's quarantining at the lodge instead of spending his 14 days of isolation in a hotel like other Aussies!

The real reason will surprise you...

Plus, he also revealed the controversial Netflix series he binge-watches with his wife!

Take a listen to find out below:

