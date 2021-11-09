ScoMo Responds To Pauline Hanson's 'South Park' Inspired Cartoon

After seeing politicians dabbing, nothing can surprise us.

Pauline Hanson is the latest political figure to try and appeal to the youth of Australia, planning to launch a South Park inspired cartoon series about our nation's government.

Joining the Hit Network in the flesh for the first time in MONTHS, Scott Morrison has responded to his depiction on the proposed program, and talked us through his electric vehicle policy, his time at COP26, and our domestic border restrictions.

Catch the full chat with our dear Prime Minister:

