ScoMo Is Backing Vaccination Passports

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is throwing his support behind Vaccine Passports with the matter to top the agenda at tomorrow’s National Cabinet meeting.

State and territory leaders will debate the freedoms that should be granted to the fully vaccinated.

Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy is all for it and believes jabs for more freedom are a good incentive for those sitting on the fence about the vaccine.

“I think we’re going to need that. Something like a vaccine passport, if you’ve had the two shots. There's going to be issues about security and the ability to forge it, they’ll have to sort it out,” he said.

It’s certainly not a new model. Vaccine passports have been implemented in many countries including Europe and the US where people carry a digital certificate on their phone.

In some welcome news, international travel is back on the agenda. Qantas is pushing to start offering flights to covid-safe destinations from mid-December.

The Federal Government will be considering travel bubbles between the UK, US, Singapore, South Korea and Japan once we hit the 80 per cent vaccination target.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.