Scomo Backs Tassie's Bid To Host Fifth Ashes Test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed he is backing Tasmania’s offer to host the fifth Ashes test.

The final test will be between Australia and England’s men’s teams and is scheduled for January 14, 2022.

The fifth test was originally supposed to be hosted in Perth but was instead put to tender after Cricket Australia made the decision to move the test due to WA’s strict Covid border restrictions.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Melbourne will be hosting one of the matches with the final pegged to go to Tasmania despite Cricket Australia putting the venue to tender.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday revealed that he is backing Tasmania in their bid to claim the fifth test.

"I think it'd be great to see Tasmania share in this Ashes series," he said.

"The reasons for it not going to Perth are well understood.

"And I'm looking forward to the Sydney Test, I'm looking forward to the Adelaide Test, I'm looking forward, of course, to the Brisbane Test and the Melbourne Test.

"And for there to be one in Tassie, I think would be great, particularly as the Afghanistan Test obviously didn't proceed for clear reasons."

This would be the first ever Ashes test hosted by Tasmania.

To qualify as an Ashes venue, the tender documents list multiple requirements which need to be met including the ability to host a day-night pink ball match.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.